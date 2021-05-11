The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is retro done right

This special edition was inspired by the 356 sports car from the 1950s.

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is inspired by the 356 sports car of the 1950s.

It gets a number of unique design touches from Porsche Exclusive, like the Cherry Red Metallic paint and white racing-inspired graphics.

It looks absolutely stunning.

All of the exterior badging is finished in gold.

The interior has a unique Bordeaux Red and Atacama Beige color scheme.

The Porsche crests are the same vintage design used on the 1963 911.

The coolest touch are the corduroy inserts on the seat centers and door cards.

The gauges get special retro green accents.

This is the first of many Heritage Design Editions that Porsche Exclusive will put out.

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.

