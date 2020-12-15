Porsche 997 911 GT2 RS: The secret weapon

This is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS from the 997 generation.
At the time, this was Porsche's best-performing 911.
The red color extends to the cabin.
The GT2 RS was designed and engineered for track-attack duty.
The GT2 RS was part of the 997 generation's midcycle refresh.
Power came from a twin-turbo flat-six engine.
A six-speed manual transmission was standard.
This car reclaimed the title as the fastest car around Germany's Nürburgring.
This car is part of the Porsche Museum's collection.
