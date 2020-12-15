Porsche 996 911 GT3 RS: The homologation special

This is Porsche's 996-generation GT3 RS.
This car was introduced in 2003.
It was never sold in the US.
All the GT3 RS cars were white with either red or blue accents.
The interior didn't have air conditioning.
A huge rear wing provides ample downforce.
The "fried egg" headlamps are a controversial bit of 996 styling.
The GT3 RS had a six-speed manual transmission.
This car was loaned by the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.
