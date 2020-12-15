Porsche 996 911 GT3 RS: The homologation special

  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 996 GT3 RS

This is Porsche's 996-generation GT3 RS.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
1
of 66

This car was introduced in 2003.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
2
of 66

It was never sold in the US.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
3
of 66

All the GT3 RS cars were white with either red or blue accents.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
4
of 66

The interior didn't have air conditioning. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
5
of 66

A huge rear wing provides ample downforce. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
6
of 66

The "fried egg" headlamps are a controversial bit of 996 styling.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
7
of 66

The GT3 RS had a six-speed manual transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
8
of 66

This car was loaned by the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
9
of 66

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 996 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
10
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
11
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
12
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
13
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
14
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
15
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
16
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
17
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
18
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
19
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
20
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
21
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
22
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
23
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
24
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
25
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
26
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
27
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
28
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
29
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
30
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
31
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
32
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
33
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
34
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
35
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
36
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
37
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
38
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
39
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
40
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
41
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
42
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
43
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
44
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
45
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
46
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
47
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
48
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
49
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
50
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
51
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
52
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
53
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
54
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
55
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
56
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
57
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
58
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
59
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
60
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
61
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
62
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
63
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
64
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
65
of 66
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
66
of 66
Now Reading

Porsche 996 911 GT3 RS: The homologation special

Up Next

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman T is a sports car delight
Porsche set for Le Mans return in WEC LMDh prototype class -- and that rocks

Porsche set for Le Mans return in WEC LMDh prototype class -- and that rocks

by
Honda recalls 1.4 million cars, SUVs for 3 separate problems

Honda recalls 1.4 million cars, SUVs for 3 separate problems

by
Antuan's top 5 cars of 2020

Antuan's top 5 cars of 2020

8:58
Bugatti Baby II first drive review: The most fun I've ever had on four wheels

Bugatti Baby II first drive review: The most fun I've ever had on four wheels

by
Roofless SC20 supercar is Lamborghini's craziest one-off yet

Roofless SC20 supercar is Lamborghini's craziest one-off yet

by