Porsche 991 911 GT2 RS: The superstar

This is currently the pinnacle of Porsche's GT car range.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Porsche

The 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS is a truly outstanding car.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Porsche

When it launched, it was the fastest car to lap the Nurburgring.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Porsche

The interior is all business, but features lots of modern amenities. 

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Porsche

This car belongs to the Porsche Museum in Germany.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Porsche

The big rear wing is necessary for downforce at speed.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Porsche

A twin-turbo flat-six engine produces 700 horsepower. 

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Porsche

An optional Weissach package added magnesium wheels.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Porsche

This specific car set records at various tracks all over the US.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Porsche

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission offers rapid shifts.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Porsche

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

