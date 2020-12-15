This is currently the pinnacle of Porsche's GT car range.
The 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS is a truly outstanding car.
When it launched, it was the fastest car to lap the Nurburgring.
The interior is all business, but features lots of modern amenities.
This car belongs to the Porsche Museum in Germany.
The big rear wing is necessary for downforce at speed.
A twin-turbo flat-six engine produces 700 horsepower.
An optional Weissach package added magnesium wheels.
This specific car set records at various tracks all over the US.
The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission offers rapid shifts.
Discuss: Porsche 991 911 GT2 RS: The superstar
