Porsche's new 911 Carrera S refines, doesn't reinvent

This is the 2020 Porsche 911!
More specifically, it's the S model, and the biggest changes are indeed found here at the rear.
New rear lights and an integrated spoiler make for a simpler, cleaner 911.
But the real changes for the 992 version of the 911 are found under the hood.
It still offers a turbocharged, flat-six engine, but horsepower is up to 443 for the Carrera S.
LED lights are new.
As are the fancy, flush new door handles.
But probably the most striking changes are to be found on the inside.
Behold, a Porsche practically bereft of buttons!
So that's the new 911. Evolution not revolution.
But we wouldn't want anything else.