Porsche's 963 is a Prototype Destined for Le Mans

No street car, this thing is only for the track.
This is the Porsche 963.
It's designed for the Le Mans Daytona Hypercar category.
No, don't get too excited, Porsche won't be selling these to normal customers. They're only for the track!
In fact, it'll debut at the Sebring 24 Hours in January of 2023.
But from there it'll race at all the major endurance events world-wide, the biggest being the 24 Hours of Le Mans itself.
The power comes from a 4.6-liter, twin-turbocharged engine, itself derived from the 918 Spyder.
Expect 680 total horsepower from that engine and the hybrid system.
Yep, it's a hybrid, and will weigh just 2,270 pounds.
The livery is a throwback to some of Porsche's earlier prototype racers in the 1980s.
I can't wait to see it on the track.