Porsche's 963 is a Prototype Destined for Le Mans

No street car, this thing is only for the track.

Tim Stevens
Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
1 of 14 Porsche

This is the Porsche 963.

Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
2 of 14 Porsche

It's designed for the Le Mans Daytona Hypercar category. 

Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
3 of 14 Porsche

No, don't get too excited, Porsche won't be selling these to normal customers. They're only for the track!

Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
4 of 14 Porsche

In fact, it'll debut at the Sebring 24 Hours in January of 2023. 

Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
5 of 14 Porsche

But from there it'll race at all the major endurance events world-wide, the biggest being the 24 Hours of Le Mans itself. 

Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
6 of 14 Porsche

The power comes from a 4.6-liter, twin-turbocharged engine, itself derived from the 918 Spyder.

Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
7 of 14 Porsche

Expect 680 total horsepower from that engine and the hybrid system. 

Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
8 of 14 Porsche

Yep, it's a hybrid, and will weigh just 2,270 pounds. 

Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
9 of 14 Porsche

The livery is a throwback to some of Porsche's earlier prototype racers in the 1980s. 

Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
10 of 14 Porsche

I can't wait to see it on the track.

Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
11 of 14 Porsche
Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
12 of 14 Porsche
Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
13 of 14 Porsche
Porsche's prototype 963 racer moodily lit in a dark studio
14 of 14 Porsche

