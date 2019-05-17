Scope all the old-school liveries you can add to the Porsche 935

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Porsche 935 is a proper throwback to the era of Porsche motorsport domination.
It only makes sense, then, that the automaker would let the new 935's lucky buyers choose from a number of different vintage liveries.
Porsche this week unveiled a slate of designs for the 935.
Seven different designs are on offer, each pulled from the annals of history (not just the 935's, either) and given a modernizing by Grant Larson and Porsche's design team.
The designs are obviously modified a fair bit, removing the corporate sponsorship and focusing on the color choices that make each of these designs easy to discern from a distance.
All but one livery's look is based on the Martini & Rossi design, with broad, sweeping stripes rising from the front bumper to the top of the fenders, running all the way to the rear wing.
No matter what it looks like, though, the new 935 is going to be a monster.
Only 77 will be built, and they won't be road-legal, which means they're just very expensive track toys for well-heeled buyers.
Each new 935 will cost about $800,000.
