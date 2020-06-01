Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition turns back time

Cherry Metallic, gold badges: It's still the 1950s when it comes to this special edition.
This is the first of a few Heritage Design Editions Porsche has planned for the 911, and this one takes the form of a Targa 4S model.
It's meant to honor Porsche design in the 1950s and early 1960s.
The exterior is Cherry Metallic with graphics that recall Porsche's early days in motorsport.
The rear gets gold badges and it looks awesome.
Inside, buyers can choose red leather and beige accents, or black leather with the same beige accents.
The red leather is definitely best.
The gauges also take on a retro look with green backlights.
The company will build 992 examples of this car.
In the future, we'll see models that honor the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
Keep going to see more of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition!
