Porsche 911 Speedster Concept ditches the top entirely

  • Porsche 911 Speedster Concept
Porsche's 911 Speedster is a unique way to enjoy open-air motoring.

To celebrate the automaker's 70th anniversary of producing gnarly sports cars, there's a whole new one.   

The Speedster concept puts driving first. That's evidenced by the fact that Porsche removed the navigation, radio and air conditioning in order to reduce curb weight.     

The rear decklid is made of carbon fiber and is large enough to hide safety bars.   

Instead of a standard convertible top, there's a lightweight tonneau cover that is really only meant to be used when stationary. We don't even have a picture of it.

Out back is a naturally aspirated flat-six transmission putting out more than 500 horsepower with a redline of 9,000 rpm.     

A six-speed manual transmission is along for the ride, as it should be, given the Speedster's history of being a driver's car.    

The first Porsche 911 Speedster came in 1988, but the idea behind it has existed since 1952, when the 356 1500 America Roadster debuted.    

It returned again in 2010, when Porsche built 356 examples based on the 997-generation 911.    

Keep scrolling to check out even more shots of Porsche's latest open-air concept.

