Porsche 911 Speedster concept looks stunning in Guards Red

Porsche announced at the 2018 Paris Motor Show that it would bring the 991 Speedster to production.
The automaker also brought a second version of the Speedster concept to the show, wearing a sharp suit of Guards Red paint, which is a reference to the 1988 Speedster.
It's not actually a convertible.
Instead, the Speedster has shortened window frames, smaller side windows and a "double bubble" body cover just behind the front seats.
The OEM exterior mirrors have been swapped out for some old-school "Talbot" mirrors.
The Speedster concept rocks 21-inch wheels with center locks.
The headlights have red-tinted running lights.
The Speedster enters production in early 2019.
It will be limited to 1,948 examples, a reference to 1948 -- the year that Porsche's first 356 received its operating license.
