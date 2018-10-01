Porsche 911 Speedster concept looks stunning in Guards Red

  • Porsche 911 Speedster
  • Porsche 911 Speedster
  • Porsche 911 Speedster
  • Porsche 911 Speedster
  • Porsche 911 Speedster
  • Porsche 911 Speedster
  • Porsche 911 Speedster
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-37
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-29
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-22
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-12
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-9
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-5
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-10
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-24
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-15
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-27
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-11
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-30
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-23
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-26
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-8
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-33
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-2
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-7
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-19
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-14
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-28
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-20
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-4
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-36
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-39
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-21
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-35
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-13
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-25
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-16
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-38
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-31
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-3
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-40
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-34
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-17
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-32
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-6
  • porsche-911-speedster-concept-paris-2018-18

Porsche announced at the 2018 Paris Motor Show that it would bring the 991 Speedster to production.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
1
of 47

The automaker also brought a second version of the Speedster concept to the show, wearing a sharp suit of Guards Red paint, which is a reference to the 1988 Speedster.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
2
of 47

It's not actually a convertible.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
3
of 47

Instead, the Speedster has shortened window frames, smaller side windows and a "double bubble" body cover just behind the front seats. 

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
4
of 47

The OEM exterior mirrors have been swapped out for some old-school "Talbot" mirrors.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
5
of 47

The Speedster concept rocks 21-inch wheels with center locks.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
6
of 47

The headlights have red-tinted running lights.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
7
of 47

The Speedster enters production in early 2019.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 47

It will be limited to 1,948 examples, a reference to 1948 -- the year that Porsche's first 356 received its operating license.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 47

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Porsche's new Speedster concept.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
40
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
42
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
43
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
44
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
45
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
46
of 47

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
47
of 47
Now Reading

Porsche 911 Speedster concept looks stunning in Guards Red

Up Next

2019 BMW 3 Series hopes to be the sport sedan benchmark again

Latest Stories

Uber scooters hit the ground in California for $1 per ride

Uber scooters hit the ground in California for $1 per ride

by
Nissan to increase US investments after NAFTA overhaul

Nissan to increase US investments after NAFTA overhaul

by
Audi CEO Rupert Stadler is out of a job and still in jail

Audi CEO Rupert Stadler is out of a job and still in jail

by
AutoComplete: BMW pulls the wraps off the new 3 Series in Paris
1:10

AutoComplete: BMW pulls the wraps off the new 3 Series in Paris

by
Forbidden fruit: The Audi SQ2 debuts at the Paris Motor Show
1:28

Forbidden fruit: The Audi SQ2 debuts at the Paris Motor Show

by
Europe gets even more of the best Toyota Corolla yet at the Paris Auto Show
1:13

Europe gets even more of the best Toyota Corolla yet at the Paris Auto Show

by