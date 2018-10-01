Porsche will bring the 991 Speedster to production in early 2019

When Porsche unveiled its latest Speedster concept, we immediately fell in love with how Porsche blended the Speedster's old-school shape with the new-school 991-generation 911's body. But it's not a concept anymore -- it'll be something you can buy and drive.

Porsche announced at the 2018 Paris Motor Show that it will bring the 991 Speedster to production. The automaker also brought a second version of the Speedster concept to the show, wearing a sharp suit of Guards Red paint, which is a reference to the 1988 Speedster.

While the body of the Speedster is based on the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet and the GT3, it picks up carbon-fiber fenders, as well as a carbon fiber trunk and hood. It's not actually a convertible, either. In fact, it doesn't have a roof at all. Instead, the Speedster has shortened window frames, smaller side windows and a "double bubble" body cover just behind the front seats. If you really need to put something over the top, it comes with a small tonneau cover that affixes with buttons.

There are a few touches on the Speedster that won't be found on any other model. The fuel tank cap is located front and center on the hood, while the OEM exterior mirrors have been swapped out for some old-school "Talbot" mirrors. The Speedster concept rocks 21-inch wheels with center locks, and the headlights have red-tinted running lights.

While it's unclear what engine the production Speedster will use, the concept sports a naturally aspirated flat-six engine putting out more than 500 horsepower, which is routed through a six-speed manual transmission.

The Speedster enters production in early 2019. It will be limited to 1,948 examples, a reference to 1948 -- the year that Porsche's first 356 received its operating license. Porsche didn't say how much it costs, but for context, a regular Carrera 4 Cabriolet starts at $110,300.

