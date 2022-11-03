X
This Portal-Axle Porsche 911 Is Basically a Moon Buggy

When you need to traverse a Chilean volcano in a Porsche 911, you'll need a few modifications.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
1 of 42 Porsche

Porsche has converted a pair of its 911 Carrera 4S coupes into volcano-traversing adventure machines -- in part to test its hallowed sports car in some of the most extreme conditions known to man.     

Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
2 of 42 Porsche

And these conditions are definitely extreme.    

Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
3 of 42 Porsche

When climbing Chile's Ojos del Salado, temperatures can drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius, and there's only about half the oxygen in the air as there is at ground level.     

Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
4 of 42 Porsche

Of course, sending unmodified 911s up there probably wouldn't end very well, so Porsche's engineers worked with Romain Dumas Motorsports to prepare the two cars for the rigors of the adventure.     

Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
5 of 42 Porsche

Their interiors were fitted with roll cages, carbon fiber seats and harnesses.    

Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
6 of 42 Porsche

Under the bodies, Porsche installed portal axles, a type of off-road suspension that tucks the axles as high up in the body as possible, well above the wheel's centerline.    

Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
7 of 42 Porsche

It also boosted ground clearance to nearly 14 inches.     

Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
8 of 42 Porsche

The cars feature lower gear ratios for better low-speed control, in addition to underbody panels made from aromatic polyamide (Aramid) fibers, which are also found in body armor fabric and marine hulls.     

Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
9 of 42 Porsche

The bodies were also massaged to make room for the portal axles and the chunky off-road tires that wrap around the cars' wheels.     

Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
10 of 42 Porsche

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of these wild one-off 911s.

Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
11 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
12 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
13 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
14 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
15 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
16 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
17 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
18 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
19 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
20 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
21 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
22 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
23 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
24 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
25 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
26 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
27 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
28 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
29 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
30 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
31 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
32 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
33 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
34 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
35 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
36 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
37 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
38 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
39 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
40 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
41 of 42 Porsche
Modified Porsche 911 climbing a volcano
42 of 42 Porsche

