This Portal-Axle Porsche 911 Is Basically a Moon Buggy

Porsche has converted a pair of its 911 Carrera 4S coupes into volcano-traversing adventure machines -- in part to test its hallowed sports car in some of the most extreme conditions known to man.
And these conditions are definitely extreme.
When climbing Chile's Ojos del Salado, temperatures can drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius, and there's only about half the oxygen in the air as there is at ground level.
Of course, sending unmodified 911s up there probably wouldn't end very well, so Porsche's engineers worked with Romain Dumas Motorsports to prepare the two cars for the rigors of the adventure.
Their interiors were fitted with roll cages, carbon fiber seats and harnesses.
Under the bodies, Porsche installed portal axles, a type of off-road suspension that tucks the axles as high up in the body as possible, well above the wheel's centerline.
It also boosted ground clearance to nearly 14 inches.
The cars feature lower gear ratios for better low-speed control, in addition to underbody panels made from aromatic polyamide (Aramid) fibers, which are also found in body armor fabric and marine hulls.
The bodies were also massaged to make room for the portal axles and the chunky off-road tires that wrap around the cars' wheels.
Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of these wild one-off 911s.