The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Looks Amazing In Motion

The GT3 Cup is nearly identical to the road car, and it competes in the one-make Carrera Cup race series.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-110
1 of 18 Porsche

The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup races in the one-make Carrera Cup series.

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-111
2 of 18 Porsche

Every car on the track is identical.

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-112
3 of 18 Porsche

The only changes the teams can make are for minor things like suspension tuning and tire pressure.

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-113
4 of 18 Porsche

The Cup car itself is nearly identical to the road-going 911 GT3.

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-114
5 of 18 Porsche

The race car and road car were developed simultaneously.

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-115
6 of 18 Porsche

That makes the Carrera Cup a more accessible form of racing.

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-116
7 of 18 Porsche

It's all about the teamwork and driver skill.

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-117
8 of 18 Porsche

The Carrera Cup will race at seven tracks in 2022.

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-118
9 of 18 Porsche

The season opener is on March 17 at Sebring International Raceway in Florida.

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-119
10 of 18 Porsche

Keep scrolling to see more of the 911 GT3 Cup on track.

porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-120
11 of 18 Porsche
porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-121
12 of 18 Porsche
porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-122
13 of 18 Porsche
porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-123
14 of 18 Porsche
porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-124
15 of 18 Porsche
porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-125
16 of 18 Porsche
porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-126
17 of 18 Porsche
porsche-911-gt3-carrera-cup-road-atlanta-127
18 of 18 Porsche

