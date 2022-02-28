The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Looks Amazing In Motion

The GT3 Cup is nearly identical to the road car, and it competes in the one-make Carrera Cup race series.
The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup races in the one-make Carrera Cup series.
Every car on the track is identical.
The only changes the teams can make are for minor things like suspension tuning and tire pressure.
The Cup car itself is nearly identical to the road-going 911 GT3.
The race car and road car were developed simultaneously.
That makes the Carrera Cup a more accessible form of racing.
It's all about the teamwork and driver skill.
The Carrera Cup will race at seven tracks in 2022.
The season opener is on March 17 at Sebring International Raceway in Florida.
