Pontiac Aztek: Such versatility, much ugly

The Pontiac Aztek is one of the ugliest vehicles ever made.
From all angles this crossover is an assault on the eyes.
In later model years Pontiac smoothed out some of the Aztek's rough edges.
The mild restyling did little to improve this vehicle's overall appearance, though.
Yeesh.
The interior wasn't quite as heinous, but it's hardly worthy of any awards, either.
The original Aztek Concept showed promise
Somehow this design study wasn't as hideous as the production version.
You can definitely see where the production model got its profile from.
Its engine was shared with GM's minivan lineup.