Polestar Precept EV concept is a look at the brand's near future

Polestar's Precept concept is destined to debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in early March.
Like all Polestars going forward, the Precept is an EV.
It uses its massive 10.8-foot wheelbase to house a big battery pack for long-range capability.
It also shows off its nose, which is packing Polestar's SmartZone technology integrating multiple radar units and a high-definition camera.
The Precept eschews side mirrors and even an internal rearview mirror for cameras.
The dead-on rearview image shows how little glass area there really is.
The design's rear aspect is actually more distinct than the front of the car.
Golden seatbelts are becoming a bit of a thing for Polestar.
Thin seatbacks help maximize space.
We wouldn't mind a chance to sit here and grab the wheel.
Let's hope this roof glass has adjustable opacity, or it's going to get really toasty inside...
Second-row accommodations look to be almost as plush as the first row.