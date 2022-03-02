The Polestar O2 Concept Is a Beautiful Hardtop Convertible EV

It has a deployable autonomous drone that will film the car on scenic drives.
Polestar's newest concept car is the spectacular O2.
It's a sporty four-seat convertible with a folding hardtop.
The O2 is built on Polestar's new bonded aluminum platform.
No specs were released.
The front end is supercar-like.
The interior is simple and features a large screen.
There's actually a lot of room in the back.
An autonomous drone deploys from here.
Polestar currently has no plans to put it into production.
