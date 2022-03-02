/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The Polestar O2 Concept Is a Beautiful Hardtop Convertible EV

It has a deployable autonomous drone that will film the car on scenic drives.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Polestar O2 concept
Polestar

Polestar's newest concept car is the spectacular O2.

Polestar O2 concept
Polestar

It's a sporty four-seat convertible with a folding hardtop.

Polestar O2 concept
Polestar

The O2 is built on Polestar's new bonded aluminum platform.

Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET

No specs were released.

Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET

The front end is supercar-like.

Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET

The interior is simple and features a large screen.

Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET

There's actually a lot of room in the back.

Polestar O2 concept
Polestar

An autonomous drone deploys from here.

Polestar O2 concept
Polestar

Polestar currently has no plans to put it into production.

Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Polestar O2 concept.

Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Daniel Golson/CNET
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar
Polestar O2 concept
Polestar

