Polestar 2 EV gains new single-motor base model

The new variant should pack a longer 260-mile range, and Polestar is offering a new heat pump, too.

There's a new single-motor base version of the Polestar 2 EV.

It has one 231-hp motor but the same 78-kWh battery pack as the existing dual-motor car.

Polestar says the single-motor 2 will have a longer range of about 260 miles.

The interior is pretty much the same, with even the new cheap model getting an 11-inch touchscreen running Google's Android Automotive OS.

There are sweet new embossed textile seats, though.

The base Polestar 2 also has cool hexagonal interior trim.

Polestar also introduced a cheaper dual-motor version of the 2, which comes with fewer standard features.

There are new option packages for both the single- and dual-motor Polestar 2s.

Polestar hasn't announced pricing for the updated lineup yet, but each version will be out later this year.

Keep scrolling or swiping for more on the updated Polestar 2.

