Check out Polestar's first production center in China

Polestar announced Monday evening that it has opened its first production facility in Chengdu, China.     

Its first product is the aptly named Polestar 1, the first vehicle to carry the Polestar badge.     

The building was opened on schedule, and the automaker expects its first deliveries to take place before the end of the year.    

The former (and current, sort of) performance arm of Volvo had environmental responsibility on the mind when creating the Chengdu facility.     

Specifically, the automaker wanted to aim for LEED Gold status, in addition to being one of the greenest car factories in China.    

The building isn't just a factory, either.     

While Polestar will build some 500 Polestar 1 cars per year in Chengdu -- totaling 1,500 over the car's three-year lifecycle -- there's also a customer experience center tucked in there.     

In addition to an atrium that will let visitors check out the factory floor from a distance, there'll be a test track in the mix.     

I think the test-track part is outside, though.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of Polestar's new facility in Chengdu.

