The Polestar 1 looks familiar in all the right ways

  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1
  • 2020 Polestar 1

This is the Polestar 1!

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
1
of 41

Yes, some of these styling cues may look distinctly Volvo-esque, but this is actually the first car from Volvo's electric spin-off.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2
of 41

And, as you can tell by what's written on the door, this one ain't going to be slow -- 600 horsepower!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
3
of 41

And some absolutely stunning styling, reminiscent of the Volvo P1800 coupe.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
of 41

Interior? Yeah, that looks familiar too. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
5
of 41

This Sensus infotainment system is straight out of an XC90. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
of 41

And the rear seats? Best for small bags. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
7
of 41

But the trunk points to the electrified nature of this thing, with two electric motors driving the rear wheels. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
8
of 41

It's quite a special machine to drive, and the rear-wheel torque vectoring helps to make it handle even in slippery conditions. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Polestar
9
of 41

Fast car + empty road = happy driver!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
10
of 41

Click or scroll through to see more of the Polestar 1.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
11
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
12
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
13
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
14
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
15
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
16
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
17
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
18
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
19
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
20
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
21
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
22
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
23
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
24
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
25
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
26
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
27
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
28
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
29
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
30
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
31
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
32
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
33
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
34
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
35
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
36
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
37
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
38
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Polestar
39
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Polestar
40
of 41

Read the article
Published:Photo:Polestar
41
of 41
Now Reading

The Polestar 1 looks familiar in all the right ways

Up Next

2019 Volvo XC40 R-Design has black exterior accents and lava on the floor

Latest Stories

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid: A new way to haul

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid: A new way to haul

5:17
The BMW Z4 M40i is an ideal companion for a stunning road

The BMW Z4 M40i is an ideal companion for a stunning road

12:27
China is requiring EV companies to re-evaluate their designs for safety, report says

China is requiring EV companies to re-evaluate their designs for safety, report says

by
Waymo's kitted-out Jaguar I-Pace models are being seen testing in public

Waymo's kitted-out Jaguar I-Pace models are being seen testing in public

by
Elon Musk says he deleted his Twitter account, and we're all confused

Elon Musk says he deleted his Twitter account, and we're all confused

by