The Polestar 1 looks familiar in all the right ways

By make and model
This is the Polestar 1!
Yes, some of these styling cues may look distinctly Volvo-esque, but this is actually the first car from Volvo's electric spin-off.
And, as you can tell by what's written on the door, this one ain't going to be slow -- 600 horsepower!
And some absolutely stunning styling, reminiscent of the Volvo P1800 coupe.
Interior? Yeah, that looks familiar too.
This Sensus infotainment system is straight out of an XC90.
And the rear seats? Best for small bags.
But the trunk points to the electrified nature of this thing, with two electric motors driving the rear wheels.
It's quite a special machine to drive, and the rear-wheel torque vectoring helps to make it handle even in slippery conditions.
Fast car + empty road = happy driver!
Click or scroll through to see more of the Polestar 1.