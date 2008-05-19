Photos: 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

  • 1
    of 22
  • 2
    of 22
  • 3
    of 22
  • 4
    of 22
  • 5
    of 22
  • 6
    of 22
  • 7
    of 22
  • 8
    of 22
  • 9
    of 22
  • 10
    of 22
  • 11
    of 22
  • 12
    of 22
  • 13
    of 22
  • 14
    of 22
  • 15
    of 22
  • 16
    of 22
  • 17
    of 22
  • 18
    of 22
  • 19
    of 22
  • 20
    of 22
  • 21
    of 22
  • 22
    of 22
The STI can be exhilarating or frustrating, depending on how you use it. With the engine speed above 4,000rpms on a winding road, it is fantastic, but 10 mph stop-and-go traffic is a teeth-grinding experience.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
While the STI's grille presents a subtle band bookended by the high-intensity discharge headlights, the big scoop on the hood suggests its power.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
The engine compartment is packed with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer style engine, force-fed by an intercooled turbo system. It produces 305 horsepower way up at 6,000rpm.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
With its curved hatchback, we think the STI resembles a blister. Subaru doesn't offer an STI in a sedan body.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
The STI gets a few cues that set it apart from the standard WRX hatchback, such as the front and rear STI badges.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
The fenders gain some flair with the STI version, along with these vents to bleed heat from the big performance Brembro brake system.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
As a hatchback, the STI offers a practical and easily accessible cargo area. But we can't imagine filling it with groceries. With the STI, it's more suitable for spare tires and extra fuel tanks.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
The STI gets LED taillights along with its standard high-intensity discharge headlights.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
The interior of the STI is very similar to that of the WRX, except for the STI badges and a few extra controls.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
The STI's handling is superb and requires a lot of input from the driver. A little bit of understeer gives the driver a lot to work in cornering, suitable for dirt and gravel driving where oversteer could be disastrous.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
The STI has an information pod at the top of the stack, which shows the time and fuel economy, and a double DIN stereo head unit that could be easily replaced by something with more features.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
We like that the STI gets a sixth gear, where the standard WRX only has five. But most of the real work is done in second and third.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Most Subarus have the SI drive feature now, but the STI also gets an adjustable center differential to complement the two limited slip differentials fore and aft.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
The SI drive has three modes: Intelligent, Sport, and Sport Sharp. Intelligent mode offers slow throttle response but should save some gas.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Here you can see the car is in Sport Sharp mode, which gives the quickest throttle response. The center differential is in automatic mode. In automatic, the car will adjust the center differential slip based on various sensors.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
You can bias the automatic center diff mode by pushing the control lever on the console up or down. If it is biased toward more slip, the car will behave better on dry, paved surfaces.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Biasing the center diff for more lock lets the car handle slippery surfaces better, as it will keep torque distributed more evenly between the front and rear axles.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
In manual mode, you can push the control lever up to completely lock the center differential, allowing no slip, a setting appropriate for mud, slush, and gravel.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
You can also maximize the center slip in manual mode, which will give the car better control during cornering on dry surfaces.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
The stock stereo plays MP3 CDs in its six-disc changer, but doesn't show ID3 tag information. It does display file and folder names.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
We weren't impressed with the audio quality or the audio system's power. At 80 watts, we had to turn it way up to hear anything.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
There is a convenient auxiliary input jack for the stereo in the center console.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by CNET Networks
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
1 of 22
|

Photos: 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Updated:
Up Next
Six generations of the Ford Mustang...
20

Latest Stories

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

by
Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

by
2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

by
Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

by
Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

by
You're changing your oil too often

You're changing your oil too often

by