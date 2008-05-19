Photos: 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

The STI can be exhilarating or frustrating, depending on how you use it. With the engine speed above 4,000rpms on a winding road, it is fantastic, but 10 mph stop-and-go traffic is a teeth-grinding experience.
The STI's handling is superb and requires a lot of input from the driver. A little bit of understeer gives the driver a lot to work in cornering, suitable for dirt and gravel driving where oversteer could be disastrous.
Here you can see the car is in Sport Sharp mode, which gives the quickest throttle response. The center differential is in automatic mode. In automatic, the car will adjust the center differential slip based on various sensors.
