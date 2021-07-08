Peugeot's 9X8 Le Mans race car looks like it came straight out of Cyberpunk 2077

The 9X8 will compete in the 2022 season in the new Le Mans Hypercar class.
The 9X8 is Peugeot's race car for the new Le Mans Hypercar class, and it's amazing.
It looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi movie in the best way.
The 9X8 is the first race car in decades without a rear wing, achieved thanks to the LMH class' much less restrictive aerodynamic regulations.
Peugeot is keeping its aero trickery a secret, but we suspect the underbody and diffuser are to thank.
The rear end does feature a trio of tail fins.
The 9X8 uses a twin-turbo V6 paired with an electric motor for a total of 670 horsepower.
The 9X8's interior is just as wild as the outside.
it was designed to fit in with the design language of Peugeot's road cars, not typically something that race car designers bother with.
The 9X8 will compete in the 2022 season, with Peugeot fielding two cars.
