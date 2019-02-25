Peugeot's new 208 is just too darn cute

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Peugeot on Monday unveiled its new 208 hatchback before its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.
Now available in both traditional and electric forms, the 208 gains more versatility alongside a fresh new look.
The exterior bears a passing similarity to the hatch-on-stilts Audi Q2.
The Peugeot e-208 packs an entirely electric powertrain.
Its 50-kWh battery is integrated into the floorpan, which maintains cargo space and provides for a sportier center of gravity.
The electric motor isn't the most powerful at about 134 horsepower, but that thrift allows for a decent driving range of 211 miles (by Euro-spec WLTP standards).
It'll take more than 20 hours to charge the e-208 using a conventional wall outlet, but a dedicated home charger drops that time to about 8 hours.
The cabin can be preconditioned using Peugeot's smartphone app, which also handles remote charging duties.
The new Peugeot 208 goes on sale in Europe in late summer.
