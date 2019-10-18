  • overfinch-velocity-range-rover-1
The Overfinch Velocity is based on the big Range Rover, and can be had with either the standard or long wheelbase.

Either the regular V8 Autobiography or top-of-the-line SVAutobiography can be used as the basis for the Velocity.

Overfinch adds an aggressive bodykit with tons of carbon-fiber trim.

23-inch wheels are standard and are available in four finishes.

The interior is covered in black leather with a special "Lumiere" hexagonal pattern, but other colors can be commissioned.

The Range Rover's supercharged V8 puts out either 518 or 557 horsepower.

Overfinch fits a dual-valve exhaust system that is controlled via Bluetooth.

The Velocity starts at $310,000 and only 10 will be built.

Family crests and "intricately stitched initials" are apparently popular options for the interior.

To see more photos of the Overfinch Velocity, keep scrolling.

The $310,000 Overfinch Velocity is a Range Rover with lots of carbon fiber

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: Most radical Vette yet?

The $310,000 Overfinch Velocity is for when a regular Range Rover isn’t enough

Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 is a high-performance, four-seat, off-road beast

2020 Honda Pilot: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

We go hands-off in a Nissan Skyline with ProPilot 2.0

Hands-off on Japanese highways in a Nissan Skyline

