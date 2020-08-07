Oregon EV shop swapped a Tesla heart into Johnny Cash's old Rolls-Royce

They swapped it one piece at a time, but it definitely cost more than a dime.

An Oregon EV conversion shop called SHIFTev made some big changes to an old Rolls-Royce formerly owned by Johnny Cash.

It took most of a Tesla Model S 75 and married it with the classic British luxo-barge.

That includes getting the electronic systems to play nice, despite being well outside their comfort zone.

SHIFTev was able to cleanly integrate the Tesla systems so that they were virtually invisible both inside the car and out.

Mounting the motor required a custom rear subframe.

The Tesla charging port lives exactly where you'd hope it would: under the gas-tank flap.

The conversion of such a car might upset purists, but it was in pretty sad shape and despite its prior celebrity owner, it wouldn't have been worth putting back to stock.

The conversion process was expensive, but the continued costs will be minimal compared to those that the Rolls hardware would have required.

The reason the crew chose the Model S 75 single-motor was because that model's battery pack was able to be slimmed down somewhat without too much difficulty.

The Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow is probably the ideal classic car for an EV conversion and seeing it done at this level is inspiring.

