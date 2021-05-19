Opel Manta GSe has us swooning over its lovely looks

Retro and modern all at once, this is the best of both worlds.

Opel Manta GSe
1 of 12
Opel

The Opel Manta GSe is most excellent.

Opel Manta GSe
2 of 12
Opel

Opel revealed the one-off car Wednesday and its looks are just amazing.

Opel Manta GSe
3 of 12
Opel

It's retro and modern all at once.

Opel Manta GSe
4 of 12
Opel

Now everyone needs to tell Opel to build it in series production.

Opel Manta GSe
5 of 12
Opel

I love the simple rear.

Opel Manta GSe
6 of 12
Opel

The inside is modern and uncluttered.

Opel Manta GSe
7 of 12
Opel

The steering wheel is a real treasure.

Opel Manta GSe
8 of 12
Opel

The chunky 17-inch wheels play super well with the exterior design.

Opel Manta GSe
9 of 12
Opel

With 147 horsepower and instant torque, what more do you need?

Opel Manta GSe
10 of 12
Opel

Scroll down for a few more pics of the Opel Manta GSe!

Opel Manta GSe
11 of 12
Opel
Opel Manta GSe
12 of 12
Opel
