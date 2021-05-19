Opel Manta GSe has us swooning over its lovely looks

Retro and modern all at once, this is the best of both worlds.
The Opel Manta GSe is most excellent.
Opel revealed the one-off car Wednesday and its looks are just amazing.
It's retro and modern all at once.
Now everyone needs to tell Opel to build it in series production.
I love the simple rear.
The inside is modern and uncluttered.
The steering wheel is a real treasure.
The chunky 17-inch wheels play super well with the exterior design.
With 147 horsepower and instant torque, what more do you need?
Scroll down for a few more pics of the Opel Manta GSe!
