The Opel Corsa-e has been transformed into the world's first electric rally car.

It shares its powertrain with the standard Corsa-e for pedestrian driving duties.

There's 136 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque on tap.

No electronic driver aids are present, though, so drivers should have fun with all the instant torque.

The highlighter yellow accents look pretty great.

The car will compete in the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup.

Drivers who shine could be selected to compete in more professional rally championships.

Opel Corsa-e becomes world's first electric rally car

