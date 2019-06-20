Nissan built an ice cream truck that's efficient from start to finish

By make and model
Nissan on Thursday unveiled its vision for a zero-emissions ice cream truck.
And it's not just the truck that is better for the environment -- it's the entire process in and around the idea of serving ice cream from a vehicle.
The vehicle itself is a modified version of Nissan's e-NV200 small van, which replaces the internal combustion engine with a battery-electric powertrain.
But the e-NV200 doesn't actually use the EV battery for keeping that ice cream cold.
Instead, it uses Nissan's Energy Roam system, which uses recycled Nissan EV batteries as a portable power pack that can deliver energy where it's needed.
Hell, even the ice cream itself is zero-emissions (minus, you know, the cow flatulence).
That's because the creamery that makes the product -- Mackie's of Scotland -- powers its farm with wind and solar energy.
It's just a concept, of course, so don't expect this ice cream truck to show up in your neighborhood this summer.
But nevertheless, it's yet another unique approach to figuring out how zero-emissions tech can green up the auto industry beyond regular ol' passenger cars.
