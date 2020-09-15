Nissan Z Proto is a four-wheeled love letter to driving purists

This near-production model is the first tangible sign we've seen of a Nissan 370Z successor, and it's a good one.

Nissan Z Proto side view
1 of 26
Nissan

After many years of rumors, the Nissan Z Proto proves that a successor to today's Z-Car is coming.

This rear-wheel-drive sports car is one for driving enthusiasts, powered by a twin-turbo V6 stirred by a six-speed manual transmission.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto front three-quarter view
2 of 26
Nissan

Although Nissan isn't quoting displacement or power numbers, the next Z is widely anticipated to bring 400 horsepower to the table.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto - rear three-quarter view
3 of 26
Nissan

The Z Proto wears its influences on its sleeve -- you'll find design cues borrowed from previous generations of Z all over its shapely flanks.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto - front three-quarter view
4 of 26
Nissan

Up front, take a look at those LED headlamps that riff on the original 240Z's famed "sugar-scoop" headlamps.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto - high rear three-quarter view
5 of 26
Nissan

The rear end's lighting borrows from the 1990s' Z32 generation.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto profile view, facing right
6 of 26
Nissan

The production model is rumored to be called the 400Z, although company officials aren't confirming anything.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto dashboard
7 of 26
Nissan

The Z Proto's interior is arguably more modern than its exterior, thanks mostly to the inclusion of large screens. 

The gauge cluster is a 12.3-inch digital display, and the infotainment system features a much larger and crisper display than what's available on today's ancient 370Z.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto seats
8 of 26
Nissan

Even the bucket seats look similar to some models past.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto cabin
9 of 26
Nissan

Note the presence of a manual, lever-style handbrake. Nissan knows you need one to pretend you know how to drift.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto driver's seat
10 of 26
Nissan

Although unconfirmed, the next Z is understood to ride on a version of the current car's long-serving chassis.

As a result, even though the Proto Z is 5 inches longer than today's car, it's possible that if you were too tall to get comfortable in today's 370Z, you might have issues with the new car, as well.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto front end
11 of 26
Nissan

Though not a production model, the Z Proto is said to be around 98% of what we'll see in dealers come 2022.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto headlights
12 of 26
Nissan

The production version of this slipstream coupe is slated to debut sometime next year, but it's going to be a while before we see it on the street.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto grille
13 of 26
Nissan

A rectangular air intake seems slightly oversized, as if Nissan has the aftermarket front-mounted intercooler industry in mind.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto Taillights
14 of 26
Nissan

Keep scrolling for more images of the Nissan Z Proto.

Read the article
Nissan Z Proto - Z badge
15 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto headlight closeup
16 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto - low front three-quarter view
17 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto - front wheels and nose
18 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto - rear wheels and tail
19 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto - distant profile view
20 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto on concrete
21 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto - front high three-quarter view
22 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto skid marks
23 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto - rear over-the-shoulder view
24 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto with building
25 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
Nissan Z Proto with Datsun 240Z
26 of 26
Nissan
Read the article
2022 Hyundai Tucson: Concept-styled commuter revealed

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Concept-styled commuter revealed

7 Photos
The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60K

The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60K

29 Photos
The Genesis G70 gets a super-sleek redesign

The Genesis G70 gets a super-sleek redesign

5 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson tackles the real world

2022 Hyundai Tucson tackles the real world

5 Photos
Someone buy us this Aston Martin-Curv racing simulator rig

Someone buy us this Aston Martin-Curv racing simulator rig

19 Photos
2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

62 Photos
2021 Lucid Air debuts with 1,080 horsepower Dream Edition

2021 Lucid Air debuts with 1,080 horsepower Dream Edition

21 Photos