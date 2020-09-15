Nissan Z Proto is a four-wheeled love letter to driving purists

This near-production model is the first tangible sign we've seen of a Nissan 370Z successor, and it's a good one.
After many years of rumors, the Nissan Z Proto proves that a successor to today's Z-Car is coming.
This rear-wheel-drive sports car is one for driving enthusiasts, powered by a twin-turbo V6 stirred by a six-speed manual transmission.
Although Nissan isn't quoting displacement or power numbers, the next Z is widely anticipated to bring 400 horsepower to the table.
The Z Proto wears its influences on its sleeve -- you'll find design cues borrowed from previous generations of Z all over its shapely flanks.
Up front, take a look at those LED headlamps that riff on the original 240Z's famed "sugar-scoop" headlamps.
The rear end's lighting borrows from the 1990s' Z32 generation.
The production model is rumored to be called the 400Z, although company officials aren't confirming anything.
The Z Proto's interior is arguably more modern than its exterior, thanks mostly to the inclusion of large screens.
The gauge cluster is a 12.3-inch digital display, and the infotainment system features a much larger and crisper display than what's available on today's ancient 370Z.
Even the bucket seats look similar to some models past.
Note the presence of a manual, lever-style handbrake. Nissan knows you need one to pretend you know how to drift.
Although unconfirmed, the next Z is understood to ride on a version of the current car's long-serving chassis.
As a result, even though the Proto Z is 5 inches longer than today's car, it's possible that if you were too tall to get comfortable in today's 370Z, you might have issues with the new car, as well.
Though not a production model, the Z Proto is said to be around 98% of what we'll see in dealers come 2022.
The production version of this slipstream coupe is slated to debut sometime next year, but it's going to be a while before we see it on the street.
A rectangular air intake seems slightly oversized, as if Nissan has the aftermarket front-mounted intercooler industry in mind.
Keep scrolling for more images of the Nissan Z Proto.
Discuss: Nissan Z Proto is a four-wheeled love letter to driving purists
