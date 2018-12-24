Nissan trucks in their desert glory

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
On a trip to Morocco, Nissan shipped in some forbidden fruit for me to sample: the Terra and Navara.
The iconic Nissan Patrol also came along for some desert fun.
The Navara is analogous to the US frontier, but it gets a few upgrades like a five-link suspension in the rear.
Take it a bit further with the AT32 trim, built in conjunction with Arctic Trucks.
The AT32 adds a front locker, a lift and beefier tires. Yes, please!
The Terra is a body-on-frame SUV made for the Chinese market.
The Terra features a solid locking rear axle with a five-link suspension, giving it more capability than its eight inches of ground clearance might suggest.
Yes, that's a license plate from Dubai on the Nissan Patrol.
With full-time four-wheel drive, the Patrol has drive modes for rock, snow and sand, as well as an auto setting and a locking rear differential.
Keep scrolling for more photos of these excellent off-roaders that we won't soon see on US shores.