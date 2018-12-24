Nissan trucks in their desert glory

  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Navara
  • 2019 Nissan Navara
  • 2019 Nissan Navara AT32
  • 2019 Nissan Terra
  • 2019 Nissan Terra
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Terra
  • 2019 Nissan Terra
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Navara
  • 2019 Nissan Navara AT32
  • 2019 Nissan Navara AT32
  • 2019 Nissan Navara AT32
  • 2019 Nissan Navara
  • 2019 Nissan Navara
  • 2019 Nissan Terra
  • 2019 Nissan Navara
  • 2019 Nissan Navara AT32
  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Navara AT32
  • 2019 Nissan Navara
  • 2019 Nissan Navara AT32
  • 2019 Nissan Navara AT32
  • 2019 Nissan Morocco
  • 2019 Nissan Terra
  • 2019 Nissan Terra
  • 2019 Nissan Terra
  • 2019 Nissan Terra
  • 2019 Nissan Terra
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol
  • 2019 Nissan Patrol

On a trip to Morocco, Nissan shipped in some forbidden fruit for me to sample: the Terra and Navara.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 52

The iconic Nissan Patrol also came along for some desert fun.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
2
of 52

The Navara is analogous to the US frontier, but it gets a few upgrades like a five-link suspension in the rear.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 52

Take it a bit further with the AT32 trim, built in conjunction with Arctic Trucks.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
4
of 52

The AT32 adds a front locker, a lift and beefier tires. Yes, please!

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
5
of 52

The Terra is a body-on-frame SUV made for the Chinese market.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
6
of 52

The Terra features a solid locking rear axle with a five-link suspension, giving it more capability than its eight inches of ground clearance might suggest.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
7
of 52

Yes, that's a license plate from Dubai on the Nissan Patrol.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
8
of 52

With full-time four-wheel drive, the Patrol has drive modes for rock, snow and sand, as well as an auto setting and a locking rear differential.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
9
of 52

Keep scrolling for more photos of these excellent off-roaders that we won't soon see on US shores.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
10
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
12
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
13
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
14
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
15
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
16
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
17
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
18
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
19
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
20
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
21
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
22
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
23
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
24
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
25
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
26
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
28
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
29
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
31
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
32
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
34
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
35
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
36
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
37
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
38
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
39
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
40
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
41
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
42
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
43
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
44
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
45
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
46
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
47
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
48
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
49
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
50
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
51
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/RoadshowRead the article
52
of 52
Now Reading

Nissan trucks in their desert glory

Up Next

Refreshed 2019 Nissan Murano gets more tech and style

Latest Stories

Driver's aids extra: Checking the iDrive system in the 2018 BMW X1

Driver's aids extra: Checking the iDrive system in the 2018 BMW X1

3:10
2019 BMW X1: The crossover that compromises

2019 BMW X1: The crossover that compromises

4:27
Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Terra

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Terra

1:35
Nissan’s Navara, Terra and Patrol are made for Morocco

Nissan’s Navara, Terra and Patrol are made for Morocco

by
The secrets of cheap gasoline

The secrets of cheap gasoline

by