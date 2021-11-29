Nissan debuts Surf-out, Max-out, Hang-out and Chill-out concepts as part of Ambition 2030

The new electrified concepts show where the company sees itself going as part of its massive Ambition 2030 plan.
Nissan's four new concepts are dubbed Chill-out, Hang-out, Max-out and Surf-out.
They all offer different experiences, with Chill-out envisioned as a relaxing crossover.
Max-out is an exciting convertible.
Surf-out is a rugged pickup truck.
And Hang-out is a van.
All the concepts are EVs, which is in line with Nissans Ambition 2030 plan.
That plan will see the launch of 23 new electrified models by 2030.
Fifteen of those models will be EVs.
Nissan also has plans to introduce production solid-state batteries in 2028.
All of these factors will hopefully drive the cost of EVs down to parity with internal combustion engine vehicles.
