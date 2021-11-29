/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Nissan debuts Surf-out, Max-out, Hang-out and Chill-out concepts as part of Ambition 2030

The new electrified concepts show where the company sees itself going as part of its massive Ambition 2030 plan.

Kyle Hyatt
nissan-chill-out-concept-001
1 of 28 Nissan

Nissan Chill-out concept

Nissan's four new concepts are dubbed Chill-out, Hang-out, Max-out and Surf-out.

nissan-chill-out-concept-002
2 of 28 Nissan

They all offer different experiences, with Chill-out envisioned as a relaxing crossover.

nissan-chill-out-concept-003
3 of 28 Nissan

Max-out is an exciting convertible.

nissan-chill-out-concept-004
4 of 28 Nissan

Surf-out is a rugged pickup truck.

nissan-chill-out-concept-005
5 of 28 Nissan

And Hang-out is a van.

nissan-chill-out-concept-006
6 of 28 Nissan

All the concepts are EVs, which is in line with Nissans Ambition 2030 plan.

nissan-hang-out-concept-001
7 of 28 Nissan

Nissan Hang-out concept

That plan will see the launch of 23 new electrified models by 2030.

nissan-hang-out-concept-002
8 of 28 Nissan

Fifteen of those models will be EVs.

nissan-hang-out-concept-003
9 of 28 Nissan

Nissan also has plans to introduce production solid-state batteries in 2028.

nissan-hang-out-concept-004
10 of 28 Nissan

All of these factors will hopefully drive the cost of EVs down to parity with internal combustion engine vehicles.

nissan-hang-out-concept-005
11 of 28 Nissan

Keep scrolling to see what the rest of the Nissan EV concept line looks like.

nissan-hang-out-concept-006
12 of 28 Nissan
nissan-hang-out-concept-007
13 of 28 Nissan
nissan-hang-out-concept-008
14 of 28 Nissan
nissan-max-out-concept-001
15 of 28 Nissan

Nissan Max-out concept

nissan-max-out-concept-002
16 of 28 Nissan
nissan-max-out-concept-003
17 of 28 Nissan
nissan-max-out-concept-004
18 of 28 Nissan
nissan-max-out-concept-005
19 of 28 Nissan
nissan-surf-out-concept-001
20 of 28 Nissan

Nissan Surf-out concept

nissan-surf-out-concept-002
21 of 28 Nissan
nissan-surf-out-concept-003
22 of 28 Nissan
nissan-surf-out-concept-004
23 of 28 Nissan
nissan-surf-out-concept-005
24 of 28 Nissan
nissan-surf-out-concept-006
25 of 28 Nissan
nissan-surf-out-concept-007
26 of 28 Nissan
nissan-surf-out-concept-008
27 of 28 Nissan
nissan-surf-out-concept-009
28 of 28 Nissan

