Electric Nissan Sakura Kei Car Is Inspired by the Seasons

This Japan-only supermini has a range of 112 miles.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

The Nissan Sakura is a new electric car that will be sold in Japan.

It's part of the kei car segment of tiny vehicles with strict regulations.

The Sakura's design was previewed by the 2019 IMk concept.

Multiple two-tone color schemes were inspired by the seasons.

It has a single electric motor with 63 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque.

The Sakura's 20-kWh battery pack provides a 112-mile range.

Its interior looks really nice.

There are lots of cute flower details.

The Sakura costs the equivalent of around $14,000.

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Nissan Sakura.

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

2023 Honda CR-V Is Coming This Summer

2023 Honda CR-V Is Coming This Summer

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

Rolls-Royce's Second Boat Tail Is Brown and Beautiful

Rolls-Royce's Second Boat Tail Is Brown and Beautiful

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

