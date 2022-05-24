Electric Nissan Sakura Kei Car Is Inspired by the Seasons

This Japan-only supermini has a range of 112 miles.
The Nissan Sakura is a new electric car that will be sold in Japan.
It's part of the kei car segment of tiny vehicles with strict regulations.
The Sakura's design was previewed by the 2019 IMk concept.
Multiple two-tone color schemes were inspired by the seasons.
It has a single electric motor with 63 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque.
The Sakura's 20-kWh battery pack provides a 112-mile range.
Its interior looks really nice.
There are lots of cute flower details.
The Sakura costs the equivalent of around $14,000.
