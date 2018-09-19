Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept is a mobile interstellar observatory

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Nissan's Navara Dark Sky Concept is an off-road astronomy lab in a box.
Since observing the cosmos is best done far away from light pollution, Nissan's truck and trailer rely on non-distracting red lights when in operation.
The custom-built dual-axle trailer is temperature controlled to keep the telescope in tip-top shape.
The trailer also features a laptop station, WiFi and an integrated UHF data transmitter, all powered by an EV battery borrowed from Nissan's Leaf.
Open the trailer's roof and you'll find an observatory-grade PlanetWave telescope rocking a 40-cm primary mirror.
Nissan plans to donate the telescope to the ESA after the concept's show tour.
Special bed lighting, storage and a stylish roll hoop are all part of the modifications.
Nissan has leveraged its ProPilot Assist advanced driver aids by including some new trailer-minded features.
The truck appears to have some updated lighting and fascia tweaks, too.
Nissan unveils mobile space observatory: the Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept
SKETCH: the Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept