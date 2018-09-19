Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept is a mobile interstellar observatory

  • Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept
Nissan's Navara Dark Sky Concept is an off-road astronomy lab in a box.

Since observing the cosmos is best done far away from light pollution, Nissan's truck and trailer rely on non-distracting red lights when in operation.

 The custom-built dual-axle trailer is temperature controlled to keep the telescope in tip-top shape.

The trailer also features a laptop station, WiFi and an integrated UHF data transmitter, all powered by an EV battery borrowed from Nissan's Leaf.

Open the trailer's roof and you'll find an observatory-grade PlanetWave telescope rocking a 40-cm primary mirror.

Nissan plans to donate the telescope to the ESA after the concept's show tour.

 Special bed lighting, storage and a stylish roll hoop are all part of the modifications.

 Nissan has leveraged its ProPilot Assist advanced driver aids by including some new trailer-minded features.

The truck appears to have some updated lighting and fascia tweaks, too.

 Keep clicking or scrolling for lots more images of the Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept.

Nissan unveils mobile space observatory: the Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept

