Meet the less polarizing, but still funky, Nissan Juke

Throw another dime in, because the Juke is back. Well, in Europe.

The Nissan Juke departed US shores in favor of the more conventional Nissan Kicks, but across the pond, the Japanese automaker unveiled the second-generation model.

It looks a lot like the Juke we knew and polarizingly loved, yet grown-up in many ways.

To start, the latest Juke is larger than the crossover it replaces. Measuring 166 inches long, 63 inches high and 71 inches wide, it's ever so slightly longer, wider and taller than the previous Juke.

On the overall style, it's very much an evolution from the previous car. 

The controversial squinty running lights and round headlights remain, but they're more subdued and clean. LED lights are standard this time around, too. 

The body itself is less defined by the greenhouse and instead boasts accentuating creases in the rear doors that lead the eye to a cleaner rear fascia.

Up front, Nissan's latest "V-motion" grille provides the corporate face.

The taillights also lose their extensions that ran from the lower part of the rear window, and instead, more horizontal light elements are in place.

First deliveries are scheduled for November, and prices for the quirky crossover start at around $21,050 at current exchange rates.

Keep clicking to see more of the second-generation Nissan Juke.

