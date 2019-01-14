Nissan IMs blends sedan, SUV virtues into a Detroit Show star

Photos
Videos
Awards
Join / Sign In
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs Concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept
  • Nissan IMs concept

The Nissan IMs Concept is an all-wheel drive, electric sedan with a raised ride height.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
1
of 87

The IMs looks like a hatchback, but it's a sedan that's about the same size as today's Maxima.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
2
of 87

This show car boasts Level 4 hardware, meaning it's possible to drive the car manually, or leave it to its own devices in autonomous mode. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
3
of 87

The IMs' two-motor electric powertrain produces 483 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
4
of 87

The IMs' sleek roofline calls to mind the Audi A7 or the Tesla Model S, but the car still looks original.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
5
of 87

The car's dynamic exterior LED lighting turns blue when in self-driving mode, and it uses pulses of light to display its intent to other motorists and pedestrians.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
6
of 87

The IMs is purely a concept for the moment -- Nissan isn't talking about production.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
7
of 87

The dashboard features a 3D-printed substructure designed to evoke Japan's Kumiko, a traditional art form that uses wooden slates to create intricate patterns.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
8
of 87

A deployable steering wheel powers forth from the instrument panel to enable manual driving.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
9
of 87

A reconfigurable cabin features a rear "Emperor's chair" for relaxing in fully autonomous mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
10
of 87

The front seats can be rotated inward to facilitate conversation with other passengers when in self-driving mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
11
of 87

Super-slim seat structures are clad not in leather, but in technical fabric woven with gold strands.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
12
of 87

A massive 115-kWh battery is said to be good for 380 miles of range.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
13
of 87

The IMs' glass roof features a latticework pattern that's repeated in the dashboard, as well as the steering wheel and pedals.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
14
of 87

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the Nissan IMs Concept.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
15
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
16
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
17
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
18
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
19
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
20
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
21
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
22
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
23
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
24
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
25
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
26
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
27
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
28
of 87

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
29
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
30
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
31
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
32
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
33
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
34
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
35
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
36
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
37
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
38
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
39
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
40
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
41
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
42
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
43
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
44
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
45
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
46
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
47
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
48
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
49
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
50
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
51
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
52
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
53
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
54
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
55
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
56
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
57
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
58
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
59
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
60
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
61
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
62
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
63
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
64
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
65
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
66
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
67
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
68
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
69
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
70
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
71
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
72
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
73
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
74
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
75
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
76
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
77
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
78
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
79
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
80
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
81
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
82
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
83
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
84
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
85
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
86
of 87

Published:Photo:Nissan
87
of 87
Now Reading

Nissan IMs blends sedan, SUV virtues into a Detroit Show star

Up Next

2020 Toyota Supra: A Japanese sports car legend returns

Latest Stories

Reports of the Cadillac CT6's demise were greatly exaggerated

Reports of the Cadillac CT6's demise were greatly exaggerated

by
2019 Detroit Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

2019 Detroit Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

by
McLaren's Lego Senna is one 50,000th of the price of the real thing

McLaren's Lego Senna is one 50,000th of the price of the real thing

by
Listen to the 1,000-hp Dodge Hellephant crate engine start up

Listen to the 1,000-hp Dodge Hellephant crate engine start up

2:04
VW says its EV offensive will launch at exactly the right time

VW says its EV offensive will launch at exactly the right time

by