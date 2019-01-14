Nissan IMs blends sedan, SUV virtues into a Detroit Show star

The Nissan IMs Concept is an all-wheel drive, electric sedan with a raised ride height.
The IMs looks like a hatchback, but it's a sedan that's about the same size as today's Maxima.
This show car boasts Level 4 hardware, meaning it's possible to drive the car manually, or leave it to its own devices in autonomous mode.
The IMs' two-motor electric powertrain produces 483 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.
The IMs' sleek roofline calls to mind the Audi A7 or the Tesla Model S, but the car still looks original.
The car's dynamic exterior LED lighting turns blue when in self-driving mode, and it uses pulses of light to display its intent to other motorists and pedestrians.
The IMs is purely a concept for the moment -- Nissan isn't talking about production.
The dashboard features a 3D-printed substructure designed to evoke Japan's Kumiko, a traditional art form that uses wooden slates to create intricate patterns.
A deployable steering wheel powers forth from the instrument panel to enable manual driving.
A reconfigurable cabin features a rear "Emperor's chair" for relaxing in fully autonomous mode.
The front seats can be rotated inward to facilitate conversation with other passengers when in self-driving mode.
Super-slim seat structures are clad not in leather, but in technical fabric woven with gold strands.
A massive 115-kWh battery is said to be good for 380 miles of range.
The IMs' glass roof features a latticework pattern that's repeated in the dashboard, as well as the steering wheel and pedals.
