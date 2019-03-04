The Nissan IMQ concept hints at the company's future designs

  • Nissan IMQ concept
Nissan introduced the IMQ concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Though it's just a concept, Nissan hints the car might show "what our design direction may be for Nissan's third generation of crossovers in Europe."

The car has new interpretations of Nissan's "V-Motion" grille and "boomerang" taillights.

A glass roof affords a view into the four-seat cabin.

A little shorter in length than the Rogue, Nissan says the IMQ is sized to fit Europe's C-crossover segment.

The car uses a version of Nissan's e-Power powertrain, which combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine with electric motors.

The car is rated for 335 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Advanced tech includes ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving and tires with special embedded sensors.

There's a massive 33.1-inch screen in the instrument panel that provides information on the car's functions.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Nissan IMQ concept.

