The Nissan IMQ concept hints at the company's future designs

Nissan introduced the IMQ concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Though it's just a concept, Nissan hints the car might show "what our design direction may be for Nissan's third generation of crossovers in Europe."
The car has new interpretations of Nissan's "V-Motion" grille and "boomerang" taillights.
A glass roof affords a view into the four-seat cabin.
A little shorter in length than the Rogue, Nissan says the IMQ is sized to fit Europe's C-crossover segment.
The car uses a version of Nissan's e-Power powertrain, which combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine with electric motors.
The car is rated for 335 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
Advanced tech includes ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving and tires with special embedded sensors.
There's a massive 33.1-inch screen in the instrument panel that provides information on the car's functions.
