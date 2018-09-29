Driving the $1.5M Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign concept

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign concept, and it's the only one in the world.
If this car enters production, it'll cost about $1.5 million.
Those are LED running lights. The concept car doesn't have functional headlights.
The small hatch glass means rearward visibility is... less than ideal.
The GT-R50 is a collaboration between Nissan and Italian styling house Italdesign.
I drove it to a cars and coffee meet in Woodland Hills. People loved it!
The GT-R50 gets 21-inch wheels and huge Brembo brakes.
The steering wheel is shod in carbon fiber.
A digital gauge cluster looks decidedly 8-bit in its design.
