Italdesign and Nissan team up to build a stylish new GT-R prototype

The Nissan GT-R50 is a prototype that was styled by Italian design house Italdesign.
The GT-R50 celebrates the fact that 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of both the GT-R and Italdesign.
Note abundant gold trim, flared rear fenders and a new hood.
Stylists also lowered the car's roofline by 2.1 inches for a more dramatic look.
The new floating-look taillights are a design highlight.
A big rear wing hints to the performance on offer from the 710-horsepower GT-R50.
The entire nose of the car has a new look with a reshaped hood.
The GT-R50 has 21-inch wheels and red-painted brake calipers.
This gold section in the back, along with the reshaped rear window, make for a very different profile for the new GT-R50.
