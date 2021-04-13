Nissan previews GT-R Nismo Special Edition

A limited number of the carbon-clad flagship coupe will reach North America this fall.

210408-new-gt-r-nismo-2747
1 of 32
Nissan North America

A new Z-car may be on the way, but the GT-R is still the king of Nissan's lineup.

Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-2776
2 of 32
Nissan North America

The automaker has announced a limited-run Special Edition of the top-spec GT-R Nismo.

Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-2800
3 of 32
Nissan North America

The Special Edition features Stealth Gray paint.

Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-2813
4 of 32
Nissan North America

Unique 20-inch Rays forged-aluminum wheels fill the GT-R's arches.

Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-2988
5 of 32
Nissan North America

Rather than cover its carbon fiber hood with paint, the Special Edition showcases its weave with a clear gloss finish.

Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-2906
6 of 32
Nissan North America

Like the standard GT-R Nismo, the Special Edition is powered by a 600 horsepower version of Nissan's 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6.

Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3780
7 of 32
Nissan North America

Each GT-R's engine is hand-assembled by a special technician in a special clean room.

Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3815
8 of 32
Nissan North America

The front of each engine features an identifying plate with the builder's signature and an exclusive Special Edition color scheme. 

Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-2873-1
9 of 32
Nissan North America

The GT-R Nismo Special Edition arrives in North America this fall. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-2901
10 of 32
Nissan North America

Keep scrolling for more pictures of the GT-R Nismo Special Edition.

Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3130
11 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3210
12 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3349
13 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3375
14 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3575-2
15 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3648
16 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3748
17 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3754
18 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3755
19 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3770-3
20 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3775
21 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3818
22 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3823
23 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3843
24 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3850
25 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3856
26 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3885
27 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3896
28 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3930
29 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3940
30 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3960
31 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
210408-new-gt-r-nismo-3995
32 of 32
Nissan North America
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives in NYC

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives in NYC

46 Photos
2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 can climb a mountain on the way to the mall

2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 can climb a mountain on the way to the mall

22 Photos
Hyundai Staria is the futuristic minivan of our dreams

Hyundai Staria is the futuristic minivan of our dreams

11 Photos
2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige is an SUV-styled MPV for VIPs

2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige is an SUV-styled MPV for VIPs

56 Photos
Here are the 10 most -- and least -- reliable cars according to Consumer Reports

Here are the 10 most -- and least -- reliable cars according to Consumer Reports

20 Photos
The 2021 Ford Bronco is highly customizable

The 2021 Ford Bronco is highly customizable

23 Photos
2021 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition has a fresh, friendly face

2021 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition has a fresh, friendly face

28 Photos