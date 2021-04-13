Nissan previews GT-R Nismo Special Edition

A limited number of the carbon-clad flagship coupe will reach North America this fall.
A new Z-car may be on the way, but the GT-R is still the king of Nissan's lineup.
The automaker has announced a limited-run Special Edition of the top-spec GT-R Nismo.
The Special Edition features Stealth Gray paint.
Unique 20-inch Rays forged-aluminum wheels fill the GT-R's arches.
Rather than cover its carbon fiber hood with paint, the Special Edition showcases its weave with a clear gloss finish.
Like the standard GT-R Nismo, the Special Edition is powered by a 600 horsepower version of Nissan's 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6.
Each GT-R's engine is hand-assembled by a special technician in a special clean room.
The front of each engine features an identifying plate with the builder's signature and an exclusive Special Edition color scheme.
The GT-R Nismo Special Edition arrives in North America this fall. Pricing has yet to be announced.
Keep scrolling for more pictures of the GT-R Nismo Special Edition.
