Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio expands its stable to include the new Nio ES6 electric SUV.

The ES6 is built on the same platform as the seven-passenger ES8, but scaled down to a five-seater configuration and length.

The ES6 features two 160 kW electric motors -- one at each axle -- granting it all-wheel-drive. A Performance model steps up to a 240 kW unit at the rear.

Nio will offer two battery sizes: a standard 70 kWh pack and a new 84 kWh long-range unit.

With the bigger battery, range is expected to reach about 317 miles per charge. The base model is estimated at around 255 miles.

Nio will offer the ES6 starting at about 358,000 Chinese yuan (about $51,920 USD, converted) for the base model with the Performance model going for 448,000 yuan ($64,973) with the larger battery.

The ES6 will also feature the Nio Pilot suite of driver-aid technologies.

Before you get too excited, Nio currently plans to only offer the ES6 in its native Chinese market. The automaker is currently exploring the idea of global production.

Learn more about the ES6 in our first take or just keep clicking for more photos.

