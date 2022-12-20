The Next-Generation Hyundai Kona Is a Stunner

Hyundai this week showed off a radical redesign for its smallest Kona SUV.
The front and rear ends prioritize thin strips of light, which on the electric Kona will carry a cool pixelated look.
When it goes on sale, the new Kona will be offered in four primary variants.
There'll be an electric model, a hybrid, a gas variant and a sporty N-Line trim.
The Kona's interior picked up some major revisions, too, including a pair of 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard.
Hyundai will roll out more details regarding the new Kona over the coming months, ahead of a proper debut.
The new Kona has grown a fair bit, too.
The whole body is about 6 inches longer, while the wheelbase extends more than 2 inches past its previous point.
Add in a little extra width, and you've got a slightly more capacious Kona that should carry appreciable boosts to both passenger and cargo volume.
