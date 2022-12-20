X
CNET's Editors' Choice AwardsMusk Suspends JournalistsTrump's NFT Collection'Barbie' Movie Trailer'Avatar: The Way of Water'Free COVID Tests

The Next-Generation Hyundai Kona Is a Stunner

It's way more futuristic than before.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
See full bio
New Hyundai Kona
1 of 12 Hyundai

Hyundai this week showed off a radical redesign for its smallest Kona SUV.

New Hyundai Kona
2 of 12 Hyundai

The front and rear ends prioritize thin strips of light, which on the electric Kona will carry a cool pixelated look.

New Hyundai Kona
3 of 12 Hyundai

When it goes on sale, the new Kona will be offered in four primary variants.

New Hyundai Kona
4 of 12 Hyundai

There'll be an electric model, a hybrid, a gas variant and a sporty N-Line trim.

New Hyundai Kona
5 of 12 Hyundai

The Kona's interior picked up some major revisions, too, including a pair of 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard.

New Hyundai Kona
6 of 12 Hyundai

Hyundai will roll out more details regarding the new Kona over the coming months, ahead of a proper debut.

New Hyundai Kona
7 of 12 Hyundai

The new Kona has grown a fair bit, too.

New Hyundai Kona
8 of 12 Hyundai

The whole body is about 6 inches longer, while the wheelbase extends more than 2 inches past its previous point.

New Hyundai Kona
9 of 12 Hyundai

Add in a little extra width, and you've got a slightly more capacious Kona that should carry appreciable boosts to both passenger and cargo volume.

New Hyundai Kona
10 of 12 Hyundai

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the new Hyundai Kona.

New Hyundai Kona
11 of 12 Hyundai
New Hyundai Kona
12 of 12 Hyundai

More Galleries

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
mandalorian-3-social.png

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

62 Photos
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
thor4

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

48 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022
zelda-cnet-2.jpg

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022

36 Photos
Check out the 2023 Toyota Prius' New Look
2023 Toyota Prius

Check out the 2023 Toyota Prius' New Look

52 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games
astro-bot-rescue-mission-screen-02-ps4-us-18may18

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is All About Presence
2023 Land Rover Range Rover

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is All About Presence

33 Photos
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For
mitsubishi-outlander-phev-2023-50

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For

50 Photos