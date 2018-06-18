Jimny crickets, Suzuki's small new SUV is totes adorbs

  • Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki revealed its all-new Jimny SUV, and it's a looker.     

This slab-sided utility vehicle bears more than a passing resemblance to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, with loads of straight-edged features.

It's available in a wide variety of colors, including two-tone options with a black roof.

It's a huge improvement over the last Jimny, which looked like a first-generation Kia Sportage and has been in production since 1998.

It's believed that the Jimny could pack all manner of powertrain options, from 0.6 liters to 1.5.

The world needs more beefy, tiny SUVs.

There's only one picture of the interior, but it seems pretty rugged.

It's packing solid-axle suspension and a part-time 4WD system with a low range, so it should be pretty solid in the dirt.

