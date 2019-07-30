The new Android Auto is easier on the eyes and easier to use

  • android-auto-redesign-35
  • android-auto-redesign-3
  • android-auto-redesign-45
  • android-auto-redesign-39
  • android-auto-redesign-53
  • android-auto-redesign-00
  • android-auto-redesign-49
  • android-auto-redesign-21
  • android-auto-redesign-37
  • android-auto-redesign-09
  • android-auto-redesign-30
  • android-auto-redesign-15
  • android-auto-redesign-51
  • android-auto-redesign-2-4
  • android-auto-redesign-10
  • android-auto-redesign-2-3
  • android-auto-redesign-7347
  • android-auto-redesign-7344
  • android-auto-redesign-7345
  • android-auto-redesign-7349
  • android-auto-redesign-7351
  • android-auto-redesign-7356
  • android-auto-redesign-7357
  • android-auto-redesign-7353
  • android-auto-redesign-7367
  • android-auto-redesign-7368
  • android-auto-redesign-7358
  • android-auto-redesign-7359
  • android-auto-redesign-7360
  • android-auto-redesign-7363

Meet the new, redesigned Android Auto. This is the first major interface change since the software debuted in 2014.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 30

Google Maps looks about the same, but the interface around it -- from the notifications to the menus -- has gotten the dark mode treatment.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 30

A small change that makes a big difference is the new bottom bar, which now features a dynamic multitasking area.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 30

Android Auto now features an app launcher that looks a lot like the app launcher on Google's Pixel phones.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 30

You'll also find new Google Assistant shortcuts nestled among the apps.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 30

The Now Playing screen now features timestamps and a darker scheme that's easier on the eyes at night.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 30

You can now also see complete album art thanks to the thumbnail image next to the titles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 30

Status icons along the top edge have been pushed deeper into the corners, making room in the main area for content.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 30

And in the bottom right corner are icons for notifications (the bell) and Google Assistant (the microphone).

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 30

Keep on clicking or scrolling for more screenshots and in-car photos, and check out our hands-on impressions to learn how the new Android Auto stacks up to the old familiar interface.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30
of 30
Now Reading

The new Android Auto is easier on the eyes and easier to use

Up Next

How to connect an Android phone to your car with Bluetooth

Latest Stories

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is a $3.4-million, 791-hp rocket of opulence

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is a $3.4-million, 791-hp rocket of opulence

by
Bentley's latest addition to its Crewe factory? 120,000 bees

Bentley's latest addition to its Crewe factory? 120,000 bees

by
Kia recalls 11,000 Optima sedans because autobrake might not engage

Kia recalls 11,000 Optima sedans because autobrake might not engage

by
Learning to drive a monster truck: It's harder than you think

Learning to drive a monster truck: It's harder than you think

10:47
Monster Jam University got me muddy and airborne

Monster Jam University got me muddy and airborne

by