Alpina's sultry B3 sedan out-muscles the previous-generation BMW M3

Parked or in motion, the Alpina B3 is one hot car.
This car's interior is loaded with premium Lavalina leather.
Two special colors are available, Alpina blue metallic and Alpina green metallic.
A variety of touches dress up the interior.
Wheels of either 19 or 20 inches are offered.
Each car is fitted with a serialized placard to make owners feel that much more special.
The new Alpina B3 looks great from just about every angle.
The rear end was tweaked for better aerodynamics.
The front sports numerous alterations as well, including reworked air inlets.
For more photos of the Alpina B3, keep clicking or scrolling.