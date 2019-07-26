NASA astronauts and their Corvettes through the years

  • chevrolet-corvette-astronauts-11.jpg
This is Scott Kelly, retired astronaut and, as it turns out, huge Corvette fan. He's the latest in a long line of otherworldly Corvette fans.

Here's the crew of Apollo 12 astride their custom-painted C3 Corvettes. 

The matching cars were custom-painted with a blue-over-gold livery.

Yes, that's Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and his 1969 C3 Corvette.

Astronauts James Irwin, Alfred Worden and David Scott drove matching (and patriotic) Corvettes, seen here next to the lunar rover that was destined for Apollo 15.

Here's Alan Shepard with his 1962 Corvette on the cover of Corvette News Magazine.

Another shot from the same photoshoot. 

Alan met with GM leadership. That building in the background? It's Eero Saarinen's iconic Design Dome in Michigan.

That wasn't the only Corvette on display, though. Here's one of the many Corvette concepts GM produced over the years, rolled out for the occasion. 

Astronaut Gus Grissom in his C2 Corvette.

And a final shot of Scott Kelly on the runway at the Kennedy Space Center. This is Kelly's C7, but Kelly told us he's eager to get behind the wheel of the C8 Corvette. 

