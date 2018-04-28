Designed by SM World to break speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats, the car on the right has been highly modified, but keeps the aerodynamic shape of the SM. Speaking of modified, the tow car was assembled from a wrecked SM. Also, the trailer itself has a hydro-pneumatic suspension because of course it does.
On the left is a Type A, first introduced in 1919. That's its original licence plate. It also has its 1920 registration, and when purchased by Peter Mullin, they were able to get it started after only 30 minutes worth of work. On the right is a 1923 Type C, also known as a 5CV, that has a 0.9L inline-4 that developed 11hp.
This B14's unique paint job was based on a design by Ukrainian artist Sonia Delaunay for the 1925 Paris Exposition, also known as the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes. The expo is more famous for the style it helped launch, which was later named after it: art deco.
Though its development nearly ruined the company, the Traction Avant was very successful, being built for 23 years over many different models until the late '50s. This 1937 hardtop coupe is one of the rarest types.
This example, looking almost identical to the early models, is actually from 1984. It was one of a special run to celebrate the France 3 yacht that competed in the America's Cup. Why they thought celebrating a multimillion-dollar yacht with a paint job on one of the cheapest cars of all time was a good idea, I'm not sure.
While comfortable and stylish, the DS was always underpowered compared to its rivals. Early models had an engine based on the one from the already-old Traction Avant, putting out only 75hp. The final models had a reasonable 141hp from a fuel-injected 2.4L inline-4.
To improve sales, Citroën introduced the ID line, which had the same look as the DS, but less power, a traditional gearbox, no power steering, and so on to keep the price down. This, the ID21F Break was a station wagon variant.
A C6, Citroën's modern big car. Though previewed at the Geneva Motor Show in 1999, it would be another 6 years before being sold to the public. It didn't sell well, and was discontinued in 2012. It featured an evolved version of the DS's hydro-pneumatic suspension.
Fritz Schlumpf built a textile empire in France, and used the money he made to build the largest collection of Bugattis in Europe as part of a collection that numbered over 450. When the business went bankrupt, the cars were impounded, left to rot for decades. Peter Mullin bought the majority of the collection in 2008, including 17 Bugattis. The museum displays them in their as-found condition.
This is a 1934 Type 57, with basically the same specs as the '37 in the previous slide. This one was purchased in January of 1935, sold 3 years later, sold later that year back to the original owner, eventually ending up in the US in the '50s. Then in the '60s it went back to France to end up sitting as part of the Schlumpf collection for a few decades, before heading back to the US in 2008.
On the right, a 1966 2CV Sahara, designed for North Africa. It's four-wheel drive... thanks to a 12hp engine in the front driving the front wheels, and a 12hp engine in the back driving the back wheels. The extra fuel tank is under the front seats, which you can see the filler cap for in the door.
This 1923 Avions Voisin Type C6, which Voisin called "Laboratoires" in that they were rolling test beds for new ideas to get the most power and reliability out of a race car. The look is... unique, to say the least. This is the only one in existence, built from period parts in 1992.
In the upper left is a radiator. How many times do you think someone accidentally touched that while getting in and out of the car? Also, you're sitting next to the fuel tank. Old-school race cars were bonkers.