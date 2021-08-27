/>
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Centenario is the company's 100th birthday present to itself

With a larger engine and a few more technological features, the 2021 V7 is even more stylish than it is approachable and friendly.

Kyle Hyatt
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-1
1 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Moto Guzzi V7 is a stylish, unpretentious motorcycle that riders of any skill level can enjoy.

2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-10
2 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

For 2021 it gets a new, larger engine as well as new electronics to make it a more compelling package for around-town riding.

2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-11
3 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The V7 retains the unique transverse V-twin engine layout, as well as shaft drive.

2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-12
4 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

To celebrate the company's 100th birthday, this Centenario edition bike comes covered in Moto Guzzi's traditional racing colors.

2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-13
5 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Everything about the V7 is aimed at being unintimidating and approachable, and in this, it succeeds.

2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-14
6 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It delivers power smoothly, it has an easy-to-use clutch and transmission, and it has a great big gas tank for long-range cruising.

2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-15
7 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The bike also has traction control and antilock brakes, both features we love to see on a bike aimed at newer riders.

2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-16
8 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The air-cooled and decidedly old-school V7 offers all the sights, sounds and smells of classic motorcycling with new bike safety and reliability.

2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-17
9 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The V7 is available in dealers now.

2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-18
10 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Centenario edition retails for $9,190.

2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-19
11 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-2
12 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-20
13 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-21
14 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-22
15 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-3
16 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-4
17 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-5
18 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-6
19 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-7
20 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-8
21 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-moto-guzzi-v7-centenario-9
22 of 22 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

