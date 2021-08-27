2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Centenario is the company's 100th birthday present to itself

With a larger engine and a few more technological features, the 2021 V7 is even more stylish than it is approachable and friendly.
The Moto Guzzi V7 is a stylish, unpretentious motorcycle that riders of any skill level can enjoy.
For 2021 it gets a new, larger engine as well as new electronics to make it a more compelling package for around-town riding.
The V7 retains the unique transverse V-twin engine layout, as well as shaft drive.
To celebrate the company's 100th birthday, this Centenario edition bike comes covered in Moto Guzzi's traditional racing colors.
Everything about the V7 is aimed at being unintimidating and approachable, and in this, it succeeds.
It delivers power smoothly, it has an easy-to-use clutch and transmission, and it has a great big gas tank for long-range cruising.
The bike also has traction control and antilock brakes, both features we love to see on a bike aimed at newer riders.
The air-cooled and decidedly old-school V7 offers all the sights, sounds and smells of classic motorcycling with new bike safety and reliability.
The V7 is available in dealers now.
The Centenario edition retails for $9,190.