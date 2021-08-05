/>
Morgan Plus Four CX-T is an ode to nostalgic off-road adventure

With only eight being produced, and each with a hefty price tag, seeing one of these in the metal will be truly special.

Kyle Hyatt
dynamic-morgan-plus-four-cx-t-001
Morgan Plus Four CX-T

The Morgan Plus Four is a pretty unlikely starting point for an off-roader.

That hasn't stopped Morgan's design team from turning it into one, though.

Meet the CX-T, based on the Plus Four with a whole host of off-road focused upgrades.

Morgan partnered with Dakar legends Rally Raid to get the details right.

These include suspension components from the Morgan Plus Six that add wheel travel.

Also on the list were bespoke off-road dampers and a big skid plate.

Morgan also fitted a functional exterior roll cage.

This cage doubles as storage for the car's tool kit, recovery boards and spare tires.

The car uses a BMW four-cylinder engine mated to a manual transmission for motivation.

It also uses a BMW xDrive rear differential with custom programming.

