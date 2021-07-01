/>

Mini Urbanaut concept is now a real-life minivan for Instagrammers

This would be quite the future car if transportation ever evolves into something like this.

Sean Szymkowski
Mini showed off the Urbanaut as a purely digital concept last November, but now, it's a real vehicle.

Mini revealed the Urbanaut concept built for the real world on Wednesday.

The minivan of sorts is still very funky.

Mini defines this vehicle as a machine to experience moments in.

It includes various modes the company calls "Mini Moments."

The steering wheels and pedals are collapsable when no one actually wants to drive.

The rear is ready for a hang-out session.

This looks like a futuristic studio apartment more than anything.

Here's the steering wheel and pedals tucked away.

Keep scrolling to see more of Mini's Urbanaut concept!

