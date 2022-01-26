/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Mini is converting classic Coopers to electric power

The Mini Recharge program is doing the conversions at the factory and they're totally reversible.

c3b3-c-c-400x400
Kyle Hyatt
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-1
1 of 21 Mini

The Mini Recharge program seeks to convert classic Mini models to electric power.

mini-recharge-ev-conversion-10
2 of 21 Mini

The process is totally reversible, and Mini will even hang onto the customer's original engine so it can be refitted later.

mini-recharge-ev-conversion-11
3 of 21 Mini

The conversion uses a modern electric motor with a continuous output of around 120 hp.

mini-recharge-ev-conversion-12
4 of 21 Mini

It also uses a 6.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which offers a range of around 100 miles.

mini-recharge-ev-conversion-13
5 of 21 Mini

The conversion should maintain the original handling characteristics that made the Mini so beloved.

mini-recharge-ev-conversion-14
6 of 21 Mini

But it should make the overall performance something to be reckoned with.

mini-recharge-ev-conversion-15
7 of 21 Mini

Not to mention adding considerable reliability and reducing cost of maintenance.

mini-recharge-ev-conversion-16
8 of 21 Mini

The interior of the converted cars gets a reworked instrument cluster.

mini-recharge-ev-conversion-17
9 of 21 Mini

It's center mounted in keeping with the original and includes figures like range, gear position and more.

mini-recharge-ev-conversion-18
10 of 21 Mini

Mini hasn't said how much the conversion costs, but it's only done at the Mini factory in the UK.

mini-recharge-ev-conversion-19
11 of 21 Mini
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-2
12 of 21 Mini
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-20
13 of 21 Mini
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-21
14 of 21 Mini
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-3
15 of 21 Mini
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-4
16 of 21 Mini
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-5
17 of 21 Mini
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-6
18 of 21 Mini
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-7
19 of 21 Mini
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-8
20 of 21 Mini
mini-recharge-ev-conversion-9
21 of 21 Mini

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

57 Photos
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is ready to catch big air

More Galleries

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is ready to catch big air

55 Photos
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is one cute ute

More Galleries

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is one cute ute

38 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

64 Photos
The best Nintendo Switch games to play right now

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play right now

41 Photos
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: My, what big everything you have

More Galleries

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: My, what big everything you have

75 Photos
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

More Galleries

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

49 Photos