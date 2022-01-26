Mini is converting classic Coopers to electric power

The Mini Recharge program is doing the conversions at the factory and they're totally reversible.
The Mini Recharge program seeks to convert classic Mini models to electric power.
The process is totally reversible, and Mini will even hang onto the customer's original engine so it can be refitted later.
The conversion uses a modern electric motor with a continuous output of around 120 hp.
It also uses a 6.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which offers a range of around 100 miles.
The conversion should maintain the original handling characteristics that made the Mini so beloved.
But it should make the overall performance something to be reckoned with.
Not to mention adding considerable reliability and reducing cost of maintenance.
The interior of the converted cars gets a reworked instrument cluster.
It's center mounted in keeping with the original and includes figures like range, gear position and more.
Mini hasn't said how much the conversion costs, but it's only done at the Mini factory in the UK.