X
Prime Deals Under $25Nothing Phone 1 ReviewM1 Pro MacBook Pro DealsBest Noise-Canceling Wireless EarbudsLG OLED TV DealMotorola, Google Pixel Phone Sale

Mini Cooper SE Convertible Is All About Electric Fun in the Sun

Unfortunately, it's just a one-off concept.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
1 of 72 Mini

This is Mini's electric Cooper SE Convertible. 

Mini Cooper SE Convertible
2 of 72 Mini

It looks like a production car, but it's just a one-off concept.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible
3 of 72 Mini

It shares the standard Mini EV's 17-inch wheels.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible
4 of 72 Mini

Inside, there are cool cloth seats.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible
5 of 72 Mini

The other details carry over from the hardtop.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible
6 of 72 Mini

The hardtop's electric powertrain is unchanged, too.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible
7 of 72 Mini

The convertible's top can open or close in 18 seconds.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible
8 of 72 Mini

This car will accelerate to 62 mph in a claimed 7.7 seconds.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible
9 of 72 Mini

Want one? Too bad, it's a one-off.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible
10 of 72 Mini

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible
11 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
12 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
13 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
14 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
15 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
16 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
17 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
18 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
19 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
20 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
21 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
22 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
23 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
24 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
25 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
26 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
27 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
28 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
29 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
30 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
31 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
32 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
33 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
34 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
35 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
36 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
37 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
38 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
39 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
40 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
41 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
42 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
43 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
44 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
45 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
46 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
47 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
48 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
49 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
50 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
51 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
52 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
53 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
54 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
55 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
56 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
57 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
58 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
59 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
60 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
61 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
62 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
63 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
64 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
65 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
66 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
67 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
68 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
69 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
70 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
71 of 72 Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
72 of 72 Mini

More Galleries

Microsoft's Held a Funeral for the iPhone, in Photos

More Galleries

Microsoft's Held a Funeral for the iPhone, in Photos

6 Photos
55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

More Galleries

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

57 Photos
2023 Toyota Crown Debuts Class-Bending Style

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Crown Debuts Class-Bending Style

52 Photos
Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

More Galleries

Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

12 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
2023 Honda CR-V Gets a Sharper Image

More Galleries

2023 Honda CR-V Gets a Sharper Image

6 Photos
Dust Devils of Mars: See Wild NASA Views of Red Planet Whirlwinds

More Galleries

Dust Devils of Mars: See Wild NASA Views of Red Planet Whirlwinds

17 Photos